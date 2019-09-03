|
Clinton - Michael James Robertson, 47, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at CT Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 10, 1971.
Michael graduated from Morgan High School, Clinton, in 1990. He worked in construction as a roofer.
Michael enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughter, nephew and niece. He loved to visit Clinton Beach and to be on the water fishing from his kayak.
Michael is survived by his parents, William and Margaret Robertson; his daughter Nina Robertson and her mother Priscilla DePaola; his sister Heather and her husband Andrew Holmes, as well as their children Chris and Ashleigh Holmes. He will be greatly missed by many who loved him.
Donations in Michael's memory may be made to Murphy's Mad Dash –a 5k run to benefit the c/o Dr. Charles E. Murphy School, 500 Chesterfield Road, Oakdale, CT. 06370 or to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT. 06405.
As per Michael's wishes, there will be no formal services.
Published in The Day on Sept. 3, 2019