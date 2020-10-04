Waterford - Michael John Mell was welcomed into the world Aug. 20, 1959, by his mother Roberta (Smead) Mell Elnicki and his father John Mell, who predeceased him. He is also predeceased by his stepfather Michael Elnicki. He is survived by his sister SueAnn (Brian) Roberge; and his brothers, Kenny and Stevie (Tina).
Mike's life philosophy was simple: work hard, never lie, love with your whole heart, always lend a hand and never miss an opportunity to have a good time. It served him well.
He is also survived by his son Nicholas (Laura) and grandson Josh; and his former wife, Mary Garvie Mell. Mike leaves behind his wife Millie and their grandson Isaiah; his bonus children, Amy (John) McLoughlin and granddaughter Gwennifer; Katie McLoughlin; Megan (Latif) McLoughlin; and Matthew (Meghan) McLoughlin; granddaughter Mia; and grandson Wyatt. Mike also leaves behind beloved nieces, nephews, friends; and his best buddies, Brian, Preston, Paulie and Patrick. Mike left our world Sept. 28, 2020, due to metastatic pancreatic cancer.
His family would like to thank the hardworking and caring nurses on 6-2 at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, who made his last days peaceful.
Please consider donations in Mike's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America, or by becoming a blood donor.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 17, 2020, at the Jacques Cartier Club, 79 Wilson Street, Jewett City. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all adults in attendance must wear face masks and show proper identification.