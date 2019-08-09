Home

Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Michael John Nieto Obituary
North Stonington ­- Michael John "Mike" Nieto, 52, passed away unexpectedly near his new home in Mount Pleasant, S.C., Aug. 5, 2019. He was born in New London and grew up in North Stonington. Michael graduated from Wheeler High School in North Stonington. He then went on to work with his father at their family owned shop, Don's Autobody, in Westerly, R.I. After his father retired, Mike continued to follow in his father's footsteps by accepting a position to work for his father's former employer at Roy's Autobody shop in Groton.

In Michael's younger years, he raced cars at Waterford Speed Bowl. He was an active member of the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Department. Mike was a huge fan of the Pittsburg Steelers and loved his Pittsburg Steelers memorabilia. Michael was an outdoors enthusiast and enjoyed outside activities. He recently moved to Charleston, S.C. where he finally was able to get an outside job working on boats. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering in the garage, working in the yard, cruising in his jeep, and boating in the creek. He was so thankful for his fresh start in life.

Michael is survived by his parents Donald Nieto Sr. and Kathleen Nieto (McLaughlin); his brother, Donald and wife, Colleen Nieto of Oakdale; his two sisters and their husbands, Jacqueline and Jeffrey Laro of Mount Pleasant, S.C. and Sandra and Lou Suppa of Trappe, Pa.; and eight nephews, Seth Perry, Zachary Perry, Nicholas Nieto, Maxwell Laro, Brandon Nieto, Ian Laro, Louis Suppa and Samuel Laro. Michael also will be missed by his favorite dog, Max.

Michael touched many hearts and will be remembered for his kindness, warm smile and willingness to help family and friends. He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Mystic Funeral Home, Rt. 1, 51 Williams Ave., Mystic.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Michael's behalf to the at https://www.alz.org.
Published in The Day on Aug. 9, 2019
