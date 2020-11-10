1/1
Michael Joseph Auth
1954 - 2020
Groton Long Point - Michael Joseph Auth, 66, of Westford, Mass. and Groton Long Point passed away Nov. 3, 2020.

Beloved husband of Kathy Reahl Auth; devoted father of Matthew Auth and his wife Tara of North Haven and Daniel Auth of Falls Church, Va.; and dear "Dappa" to his grandchildren, Mila, Everett, and Maverick. He is also survived by his sister Carroll Gothie of Noank; brothers, John Auth and his wife Mary of Westerly, R.I., Gerald Auth of Westfield, Mass. and Chuck Auth of Galveston, Texas. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law Michael Gothie of Noank. He also leaves many cousins, in-laws, nieces, and nephews, all of whom will miss him greatly.

He was born in Springfield, Mass. Feb. 25, 1954, son of Gerald Leo Auth and Ellen Carroll Auth. Mike graduated from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. in 1975 and received his MBA from Duke University/Fuqua School in Durham, N.C. in 1977. He began his career in public accounting and then moved on to corporate finance positions in Washington, DC, London, England, and Greater Boston, Mass. After many years in corporate finance, Mike began a consulting service for small businesses, providing part-time CFO services, planning, budgeting, and tax preparation.

Mike was a good friend to many. He enjoyed volunteering his time and talents to organizations in Westford and in Groton Long Point. The Connecticut shore was a special place for Mike, and he was happiest golfing, swimming, walking, and just sitting on his porch with his family and friends. His smile and his distinctive laugh will be long remembered.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a memorial and celebration for Mike at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to Emerson Hospital. On the memo line: in support of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cancer Center at Emerson Hospital. Gifts can be mailed to the Development Office at Emerson Hospital, 133 ORNAC, Concord, MA 01742. Please include a note to indicate in whose memory the gift is made.

Published in The Day on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
