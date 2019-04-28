|
|
Surprise, Ariz. - Michael Joseph Fortunato, 69, formerly of New London, passed away at his home April 23, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 38 years, Deborah D'Angelo Fortunato.
He relocated to Connecticut in the early 1970s and was a Waterford Police Officer. He spent many years in law enforcement/Security including the United Nations Security Force, 17 years at Foxwood Casino as manager, and most recently was security operations manager at the Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale, Ariz.
Michael was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus, holding many offices.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Mike's life will be held in Connecticut at a later date. Please visit www.Byles .com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory. In lieu of flowers donations in Mikes memory may be made to your local
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2019