Quaker Hill - Michael "Mike" Joseph Hannan, 57, of Quaker Hill, died unexpectedly at home Feb. 27, 2020. He was born in Flushing, N.Y. June 30, 1962, and grew up in Gales Ferry. He was the eldest son of Michael James and the late Mary Lee (Flynn) Hannan. His mother predeceased him Nov. 15, 2019.
Mike was a graduate of Ledyard High School and Three Rivers (Thames Valley) Community College. His career at General Dynamics Electric Boat, where he began as a welder in 1980, and had worked as an electrical design technician since 1994, spanned almost 40 years. He served as a member of the Waterford Representative Town Meeting (RTM) for several years. In the 1990s, he shared his love for rock music, especially the Beatles, in his show, "Hairless Radio," on Connecticut College radio station WCNI. Above all, Mike was devoted to his family and friends and liked nothing more than to make everyone around him laugh. He enjoyed riding his 1996 Harley Davidson Road King, body surfing at Misquamicut and travelling, attending concerts and shows, dining out and indulging in a fine cigar and a glass of good bourbon with the love of his life, his wife Shawna Marie Zito-Hannan, of Quaker Hill , who survives him.
He is also survived by his son, Troy Michael Hannan and partner Brinna Curran of Niantic; stepson Arron David Bailey; stepdaughter Dana Sims; daughter-in-law Kelly Bailey; grandsons, Torrin Hannan, Anthony Todaro, TJ Bailey and Raymond Norman; and granddaughter Alyssa Norman. In addition, Mike leaves behind his siblings, Elizabeth Hannan Kading and husband James of Pawcatuck and Matthew James Hannan and wife Jenny of Greenville, R.I.; his aunt, Pat Brune and husband Fred of Groton; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews; and countless friends
Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London. A memorial service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Garde Arts Center, 325 State Street, New London. Please visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com for photos, tributes and directions. Memorial donations in Mike's memory may be made to (stjude.org) or (shrinershospitalsforchildren.org).
Published in The Day on Mar. 5, 2020