Niantic - Michael Joseph Palumbo, 76, passed away peacefully Oct. 11, 2019, at Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born Feb. 1, 1943, in New Britain to the late Rose and Joseph Palumbo. Michael was married to Donna M. Palumbo, July 19, 1997, under the big tree at their home in Niantic.
Michael graduated from Western New Mexico University in Silver City, N.M. He was owner and operator of Stop & Go Transmissions in Groton for over 30 years and enjoyed mentoring young men in the transmission field. After Stop & Go, Michael enjoyed working for Learn as a van driver. He volunteered for the Westbrook Ambulance Association, and as a greeter for Backus Hospital. He also was a member of the Pequot Cyclists.
Michael loved spending his free time between Memorial Day and Labor Day on his boat "Happy Wanderer," watching 60 Minutes, and listening to 94.9 and collection of CD's. Many mornings found him at the McDonald's in Waterford with his friends in the "Old Man" group. Afternoons, he could be found under the Niantic River Bridge, watching the boats, taking rides to Rhode Island and riding through marinas. He hosted many cookouts and lobster bakes over the years which were enjoyed by his friends and family. Michael was proud of his Italian heritage; his stuffed breads were cherished by many.
In addition to his wife of 22 years, Michael leaves behind his five children: Kerrie of New Britain, Michael (Katie Schubert) of Westbrook, Christopher of California, Joel (Michele) of Westbrook, Maura (Mike Natanzon) of Killingworth; his five grandchildren; his sisters, Dolores Paris (Donald) of Kensington and JoAnn Amos (Morris) of California. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lastly, Michael leaves his furry pal, Dutch Palumbo, with whom he spent many happy rides to the beach.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11:30, at the Thomas L. Neilan Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Niantic Fire Department, 8 Grand Street, Niantic, CT 06357, or the William W. Backus Hospital, c/o Gen Schies, 326 Washington Street, Norwich, CT 06360 to be directed to support the volunteer program.
"There is one thing constant - the tide comes in, the tide goes out." Michael, the Happy Wanderer.
Published in The Day on Oct. 15, 2019