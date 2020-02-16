|
|
Colchester - Michael "Mike" M. Healy Jr., 39, of Colchester, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 12, 2020, in Marlborough. Born Mar. 12, 1980, in Groton, he was the son of Michael Healy of Salem and the late Karen (Siggens) Healy. Mike married his beloved wife, Jaclyn Colangelo in 2007. The couple made their home in Colchester where they raised their two young sons, Alexander and Benjamin. Those who knew Mike will remember him as a dedicated father and husband. There was nothing he loved more in this world than his family.
He also will be remembered for his sharp wit and his artistic mastery of sarcasm. Mike could always be counted on to give you his honest opinion and make you laugh while he did it. Though his wife and children were the greatest loves of his life, the Boston Red Sox may very well have been his first. Mike was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, finding inspiration in the Sox's underdog spirit. He drew upon that very spirit to face a cancer diagnosis in 2013.
His love of cars began at a young age. As a kid, he could usually be found in the driveway tuning up a car with his father, and later, in his own driveway working on his 1974 Satellite and 1957 Chevy. He turned his encyclopedic knowledge of car repair into a career in the automotive industry, doing something he loved every day. He was a man of many passions who curated his collections out of a genuine respect and enthusiasm for the things he loved. If you needed to know David Ortiz's batting average in 2005, or which issue marked Wolverine's first appearance in "X-Men," Mike was your guy. Some of his happiest moments were sharing his extensive Transformers collection with his sons, who grew to love his treasured childhood toys as their own. In his younger days, Mike could often be found at a concert. Though he saw his favorite group, the Dave Matthews Band, more than 50 times, Mike had an appreciation for all music. He had a deep affinity for classic rock in particular, especially the song, "Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd. It was this song that defined Mike's approach to living - to be rich in love and friendship, to be a devoted husband and father, to never shy away from the hard work of living an honest life.
Mike will be sadly missed, but always remembered with love by his beloved wife, Jaclyn; sons, Alexander and Benjamin; father, Michael and his partner, Katrina Zickwolf of Salem; sister, Meghan McHugh and her husband Michael of Attleboro, Mass.; grandmother, Nancy Murphy of Groton, in-laws, Bob and Sue Colangelo of East Haven, Dave and Jessica Colangelo of Clinton, Bobby and Renee Colangelo of North Branford; nephews, Kieran and Daniel McHugh, Dominic and Anthony Colangelo; and numerous extended family and friends. In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by two uncles, Thomas and Daniel Healy; and his grandfather, Don Murphy.
Calling hours will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Private burial at Salem Green Cemetery in Salem will follow at a later date. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org. For online condolences, please visit, www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020