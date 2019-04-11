Groton - Michael (Michaylo/Mike) Mandybur, born 1922, in Barashy, Ukraine, to Wasyl and Antonina (Wildemann) Mandybur, passed away April 3, 2019. He died as he lived, in pursuit of his passion for gardening. His vast garden was a source of pride for him and more than a pastime.



His pride also extended to his work life, which took him from Philadelphia to Groton, where he was employed at General Dynamics Electric Boat Division from 1958 to 1988, when he retired as a Senior Designer.



He loved his family and held them in special regard. He was quick to complement achievements and admired his children and grandchildren for all of their special and unique qualities. As the oldest child of seven who emigrated from Ukraine to the United States, he grew up early and was very close to his mother, the only parent that survived the war that pushed them from their home to make a new home in the United States. He met his wife, Valentina Mandybur, who also was a Ukrainian emigrant, while in Philadelphia. They later had three children while living in the Groton area.



He is survived by his three daughters, Oksana Mandybur-Short, Mary Paecht and Helen Geigenmiller; four Grandchildren, Jennifer and Lauren, Kate and Elena; and three great-grandchildren, Rachel, Galen and Elizabeth.



He will be missed for his wisdom, fortitude, strength of will, perseverance and particular gracious love.



A private funeral service will be held at St. Andrew Cemetery in South Bound Brook, New Jersey.



In memory of Michael Mandybur, please send donations to: Ukrainian Orthodox Church Mission Fund or St. Andrew Society, Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, P.O. Box 495, South Bound Brook, NJ 08880. (www.uocofusa.org) Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook. Published in The Day on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary