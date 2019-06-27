Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Michael Orobello


Michael Orobello Obituary
Oakdale - Michael Orobello, 81, of Oakdale entered eternal life June 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y. the son of the late Vincent and Elvera (Dematties) Orobello. He was the beloved husband of Anna (Morisani) Orobello who survives him.

His family will receive relatives and friend from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. The funeral will assemble at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave. Uncasville. Interment will follow in, St. Andrews Cemetery, Colchester.

A complete obit will appear in Friday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on June 27, 2019
