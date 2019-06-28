Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
22 Maple Ave.
Uncasville, CT
Michael Orobello


1938 - 2019
Michael Orobello Obituary
Oakdale - Michael Orobello, 81, of Oakdale entered eternal life June 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Vincent and Elvera (Dematties) Orobello. He was united in marriage, to the former Anna Morisani July 7, 1962, in Our Lady of Grace Church, Brooklyn, N.Y., Mrs Orobello survives him.

They moved to the area in 1971 and Mr. Orobello, was employed as a senior planner at Electric Boat. He was an avid hunter, and a Life Member of the NRA. With his family they enjoyed boating on Long Island Sound, four wheeling with ATV in Vermont along with snowmobiling. Michael and Anna traveled cross-country in their motor home and he had a passion for cars. Michael was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.

Besides his beloved wife of 57 years of marriage, he is survived by two children, Maria Goss and Michael Orobello II both of Waterford; his four grandchildren, Melissa Goss-Maher, Adam Goss, Alexandra Fryer and Megan Orobello. He was predeceased by a daughter, Grace Fryer; and two sisters, Dolores Minnini and Rosemarie Votinelli.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 10 a.m. Monday, July 1, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 22 Maple Ave. Uncasville. Interment will follow in, St. Andrews Cemetery, Colchester.

Donations in his memory to, , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Day on June 28, 2019
