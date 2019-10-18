Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Downing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Downing


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Downing Obituary
Norwich - Michael P. Downing, 73, a lifelong Connecticut resident, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Born in New London May 21, 1946, he was the son of the late William and Marie (Castagna) Downing and was the loving husband of Nancy J. (Maynard) Downing for 53 years.

He worked at Sanitary Dash Products in North Grosvenordale for 15 years, was a Putnam Volunteer Firefighter for many years, and a proud and supportive member of A.A. for 34 years.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by four children, Lorraine (David), Angela, Brenda (Jerry), and Michael Jr.; five grandchildren, Janine (John), Jennifer (Joseph), Shawn, Adam, and Kahleb; three great-grandchildren, Landon, Lydia, and Emmy-Jo; and a brother John. He was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, with a small Memorial Service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now