Michael Pappas
1922 - 2020
Groton - Michael Pappas, 98, of Groton, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New York City Feb. 10, 1922. His wife, Nita, predeceased him.

Michael served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and had worked as an electrician at the U. S. Submarine Base in Groton. He spent most of years working as a building official for the Town of Waterford. Mike was a member of St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church in New London.

Michael is remembered by the legacy he created with his wife of over 70 years, Nita Pappas. Michael and Nita began their family in Groton in the early 1940s. They had four daughters. Throughout the years, the family grew. Although some may have moved away, somehow the majority of the family stayed close by and resided near Michael. He was the rock that held the family together; and he will be dearly missed.

Michael is survived by his four daughters, Cheryl Pappas of New London, Kathy Pappas of Niantic, Michelle Carbee of Oakdale and Debbie Siderewicz of Groton. He was a loving grandfather to six grandchildren: Andre Newsom, Erin McVickers, Dana Shaughnessy, Justin Carbee, Adam Johnson and Mike Johnson; and eight great-grandchildren: Myriah, Calin, Katie, Tyler, Cole, Miles, Mike and Jade.

A private graveside was held in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Please visit www.byles.com to share a condolence or memory with the family.

Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Elm Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 8, 2020
To my Grampy who taught me all the wonderful things in life that I hold near and dear. May God bless you in heaven with his loving grace. Kiss Grammy for me and tell her how deeply she is missed.
Andre Newsom
Grandchild
