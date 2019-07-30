|
|
|
Uncasville - Michael Popa, Jr., 39, of Uncasville died July 24, 2019.
He was born Sept. 15, 1979, in New London the son of Michael and Debra (Mallett) Popa, Sr. of Uncasville.
Michael was currently employed as a mechanic at Good Year.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Mary Cemetery, 600 Jefferson Ave., New London.
Published in The Day on July 30, 2019