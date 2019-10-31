|
|
Groton - Michael R. Richards, 72, of Groton, died Oct. 27, 2019. He was born March 5, 1947, in Vallejo, Calif., the son of Doris Fleener Richards and Marcus Graham. He was adopted by Jack Richards.
Michael is survived by sisters, Linda Richards and Jane Dunbar of Calif. and Jean Chantler of Ore. Michael is also survived by his 2 children and 4 grandchildren, Lori Gray, mother of C.J. Gray and Rich Gray; and Michael Richards and his wife Jamy and their 2 children, Alysha Richards and Chelsey Richards. He is predeceased by his brother Alan Richards.
Michael married Jackie (Kilby) Richards. He leaves behind Jackie; and a step-son Kevin Keogh and his partner Lori Brown; Kevin's son Aedan MacDonald Keogh and Lori's daughter Keowa Brown; and granddaughter Ella Brown.
Michael had a very strong sense of duty. He served in the United States Coast Guard. He was a supernumerary police officer in Waterford, served as fire chief for the Montville Fire Co #1, Inc. and later, as a firefighter with the Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, from which he retired as fire marshal in 2010. He also served as an adjunct instructor for the Connecticut Fire Academy, teaching firefighters throughout the state of Connecticut. He was the first coordinator for the flashover simulator at the fire academy. He later served as proctor for the Candidates Physical Ability Test (CPAT) program where civilians learned the physical requirements necessary to serve as a firefighter.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 3, 2019, at the Groton Elks Lodge #2163, 700 Shennecossett Road in Groton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Terry Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation (TBBCF), 187 Williams Street, New London CT 06320, or the Groton Animal Foundation (GAF) P.O. Box 7023, Groton CT 06340.
Byles Memorial Home is assisting with the cremation arrangements and Michael's burial in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2019