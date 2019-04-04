|
Niantic - Michael Romano, Jr. 70, of Niantic, entered eternal life April 3, 2019, in the company of his loving sons. He was born May 27, 1948, in New London. Mr. Romano was the beloved husband of the late Karen (Daniels) Romano, and owned and operated the former Sir Tux of Groton. Family and friends are asked, to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, at time and location to be announced. There are no public visiting's hours. A complete obit will appear in Friday edition of the Day. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London, has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019
