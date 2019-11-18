|
Quaker Hill - Michael S. Whitmer Sr., 77, of Bloomingdale Road in Quaker Hill, died Friday Nov. 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of James and Mary Whitmer.
For many years Mr. Whitmer worked as a rigger at General Dynamics Electric Boat. He also owned his own landscaping business.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia; and son Michael.
Byles Memorial Home, (www.Byles.com) 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private.
Published in The Day on Nov. 18, 2019