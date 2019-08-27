Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship of the Believers
495 Hartford-New London Turnpike
Oakdale, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tryon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Scott Tryon


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Scott Tryon Obituary
Palm Springs, Calif. - Michael Scott Tryon of Palm Springs, Calif. died suddenly Aug. 12, 2019. Michael was born May 14, 1971, to William H Tryon and Lenda Bailey Tryon of New London.

Michael graduated from Ella T Grasso Technical High school in 1989. He later joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

He owned and operated a very successful custom concrete business in Palm Springs.

Michael was a free and creative soul. He loved life, adventure, camping and music festivals. He loved talking about his spirituality and what it meant to him. He loved his friends, his family and his art. He was amazingly talented and creative.

Michael is survived by his wife Diem Hyun Tryon; his father William H Tryon; sister Michele Tryon Fitchet and husband Mike; brother Mark Tryon and wife Trish; three nephews and two nieces. He leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Donations in Michaels memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN. 38105.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Michael's Life at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, at Fellowship of the Believers, 1495 Hartford-New London Turnpike, Oakdale.
Published in The Day on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.