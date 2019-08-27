|
|
Palm Springs, Calif. - Michael Scott Tryon of Palm Springs, Calif. died suddenly Aug. 12, 2019. Michael was born May 14, 1971, to William H Tryon and Lenda Bailey Tryon of New London.
Michael graduated from Ella T Grasso Technical High school in 1989. He later joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
He owned and operated a very successful custom concrete business in Palm Springs.
Michael was a free and creative soul. He loved life, adventure, camping and music festivals. He loved talking about his spirituality and what it meant to him. He loved his friends, his family and his art. He was amazingly talented and creative.
Michael is survived by his wife Diem Hyun Tryon; his father William H Tryon; sister Michele Tryon Fitchet and husband Mike; brother Mark Tryon and wife Trish; three nephews and two nieces. He leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Donations in Michaels memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Michael's Life at 11 a.m. Sept. 14, at Fellowship of the Believers, 1495 Hartford-New London Turnpike, Oakdale.
Published in The Day on Aug. 27, 2019