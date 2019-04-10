Waterford - Michael Sean West, 45, of Waterford passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his residence after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born and raised in Frankfort, KY on July 6, 1973, the son of Linda (Roland) Durham.



Sean was employed at the Home Depot in Waterford, as a Sales person and owned and operated an online paintball store- USMilitaryGear. He enjoyed setting up paintball games throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Sean loved all forms of electronics, playing video games, especially basketball. He found great pleasure in old vehicles, and in attending auto shows, the Barrett Jackson was his favorite. A native of Kentucky, Sean was an avid sports fan. He had a deep passion for his Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.



Survivors include his wife, Monique (Ducharme) West; his mother, Linda Durham; two brothers, Ashley West and Dustin Durham; a sister, Ann Cunningham all of Frankfort, Ky. and numerous nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12th at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th, at the funeral home.



As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Rd., Norwich, CT. 06360



