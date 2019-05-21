Waterford - Michael Stephen Plis, 71, of Waterford passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home.



He was born Nov.13, 1947, in Hartford, the son of the late Stephen and Mary Plis. A 1965 graduate of Bulkely High School in Hartford, he received his bachelor degree from UConn in 1969.



Michael was employed for many years as an insurance executive for CNA Insurance Co. in Chicago, Ill., Malloy-Bell Insurance Agency in New Jersey, Aetna in Hartford. He retired in 2015, as vice president of marketing from Smith Insurance in Niantic.



An avid golfer, Michael was a member of the UConn golf team and a former member of the New London Country Club and was a caddy for both Arnold Palmer and Gary Player. He enjoyed fishing and boating in the Long Island Sound.



He is survived by his wife, Ivy (Lent) Plis; a son, Michel B. Plis of Waterford; and a daughter, Jennifer Plis of Wethersfield; and a brother, David Plis of Vernon. He is also survived by his beloved Newfoundland dog, "Trooper".



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22nd at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.



The funeral procession will assemble at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, May 23rd from the funeral home and proceed at 11 a.m. to St. Paul Church, Rope Ferry Rd., Waterford for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in West Neck Cemetery, Waterford.



The family asks that donations in his memory be made to Save the Sound Connecticut Fund for the Environment, 900 Chapel St Upper Mezzanine, New Haven, CT 06510.



Condolences may be shared on Michael's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on May 21, 2019