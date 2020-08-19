Ledyard - Michael T. Carson, 58, of Ledyard, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.



He was born May 23, 1962, in Portsmouth, Va., the son of Gerald and Rita (Haefling) Carson.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton.



Due to COVID-19 masks must be worn, social distancing will be followed, building occupancy will be monitored and visitation time will be limited to 5 minutes for those attending the calling hours to accommodate others attending.



A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Day.



