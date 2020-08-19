1/
Michael T. Carson
1962 - 2020
Ledyard - Michael T. Carson, 58, of Ledyard, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

He was born May 23, 1962, in Portsmouth, Va., the son of Gerald and Rita (Haefling) Carson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton.

Due to COVID-19 masks must be worn, social distancing will be followed, building occupancy will be monitored and visitation time will be limited to 5 minutes for those attending the calling hours to accommodate others attending.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Day.

Published in The Day on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
