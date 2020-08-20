Ledyard - Michael T. Carson, 58, of Ledyard passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 23, 1962, in Portsmouth, Va., the son of Gerald "Tom" and Rita (Haefling) Carson.
After graduating from Ledyard High School in 1980, Mike worked at the Coca-Cola bottling plant in New London before starting his career in 2003 at the Millstone Nuclear Power Station. Mike was an armed nuclear security officer.
Mike was predeceased by his mom Rita Carson and dad Tom Carson. He is survived by his sisters and brother, Debbie Carson, Karen Roman, Patti McGugan and Steve Carson; their spouses; many nieces, nephews; and his beloved black lab Kadie.
Anyone who knew Mike knew he was a force of nature and passionate about everything he did. In high school he excelled at sports playing football, basketball and baseball and was most proud of being inducted into the Ledyard High School Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
He never lost his competitive edge and continued to play on a number of travel softball league teams. Mike looked forward to playing in the annual Jimmy Fund softball tournament winning 5 championships playing for Mel's Diner. He was an avid golfer where he made many memories on and off the course with his friends. He was also a member of the Elks of Groton.
Mike was a dedicated son and compassionate caregiver to his mom Rita for many years. He was loved by so many and will be forever in our hearts. His family would like to thank the amazing staff at the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center in Waterford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 CT-12, Gales Ferry. Burial will follow. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. The funeral Mass may also be viewed via Zoom Meeting ID: 81333024180.
Please visit www.byles.com
for directions or to sign the guestbook.
Due to COVID-19 masks must be worn, social distancing will be followed, building occupancy will be monitored, and visitation time will be limited to 5 minutes for those attending the calling hours to accommodate others attending and only the first 100 people will be permitted to attend the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center, 230 Parkway South, Waterford, CT 06385.