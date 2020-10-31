Noank - Michael Towers Gothie Sr., 81, of Noank and Diamondhead, Miss. passed away in Noank Oct. 27, 2020. He was born in Lewisburg, Pa. Aug. 3, 1939, son of LT. Daniel Shinton Gothie (USNA 32) and Mary Beck Gothie. Following his father's death in the early days of World War II in the South Pacific, Mike was raised by his stepfather Dr. Kenneth Leiby alongside his children in New Hope, Pa.



Mike graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy and the United States Naval Academy, Class of 1961 and spent 16 years of combined active and reserve duty in the Submarine Services. Mike graduated with an MBA from the Darden Business School at the University of Virginia in 1969 and went on to work as an investment banker on Wall Street and as the Controller of Fairfield Land developers of Little Rock, Ark. before finally settling in Noank where he started and ran his own CPA firm for 35 years before passing it on to his son Patrick.



Mike was a good friend and advisor who had only thoughtful and understanding counsel for those in his life. Though he was ambitious and successful with his career, he was always a kind and giving person there to support his family. Hanging out with Mike on the front porch of his house was a good and a easy place to be in life.



Mike leaves his wife Carroll Auth Gothie; daughter Kari Gothie; sons, Michael and Patrick; and grandchildren Chelsea, Chloe, Jackson And Hayden. He was predeceased by his older brother Dan; and grandson Tyler; and is survived by his sister Brenda Yarling; and his brothers-in-law John Auth and Mike Auth.



We will all miss him dearly and the companionship he brought to our lives.



Due to COVID-19, our family will have services for Mike at a later date.



