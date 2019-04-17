Preston - Michael Walter Ezell, 67, passed away unexpectedly at his home Sunday April 14, 2019.



He was born May 17, 1951, in Norwich to the late Homer and Beverly (Spicer) Ezell. He attended Poquetanuck Grammar School and graduated from NFA class of 1969. He went on to work as a Mental Health Worker for over 30 years with the State of Connecticut at the former Norwich State Hospital and CT Valley Hospital until his retirement.



Michael was a character and known around town for his larger than life personality and sense of humor. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, sharpshooting, searching for arrowheads and metal detecting. He took great pride in his Native American artifact and antique collection. He was a former northeast arm wrestling champion and known locally for his accomplishments in weightlifting. Mike loved his kids and grandkids more than anything in this world. He was the best father and grandfather we could have ever asked for. He was a wealth of knowledge and he will be missed tremendously.



He is survived by his daughters, April Ezell Samokar, Lauren Frankel, Katie Wirta and Melanie Ezell; a son in law Alex Wirta; one brother Bruce Ezell; grandchildren, Tori, Madison, Carter, August and Lucille; and niece and nephews, Raymond Luppert III, Corinne Santana and Keith Ezell. He is survived also by his Uncles, Parke, Mickey and George, and his Aunt Marabeth. He was predeceased by his sister, and best friend, Brenda Ezell.



Calling Hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, CT. There are no services and burial is private at the convenience of the family.



To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.churchandallen.com Published in The Day on Apr. 17, 2019