Old Lyme - Michelle Friel, 51, of Old Lyme passed away Oct. 4, 2019, at her home.
Michelle is survived by her husband of 28 years, Peter Friel and their two children, daughter Morgan and husband Rex Rodanas of Stoddard N.H. and son Hunter Friel who currently attends Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She is survived by her sister Elise and husband Vince Foster of Middletown; brother Marc Pear and wife Dawn of East Hampton; and in-laws, Cindy and Harry Friel of Hadlyme. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and also her first grandchild who is due in December. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Joel Pear of Middletown and Henrietta Pear of Moodus.
One of Michelle's greatest joys in life was her work at Nathan Hale Ray High School, where she was the Guidance Secretary. Michelle found incredible joy in helping the students prepare for their futures and also by working with a team of like-minded and dedicated people. She made a difference in everyone's life that she touched as they did in hers.
Michelle was a caring and devoted friend with a real gift for making everyone feel special. Michelle especially cherished the times she spent with her "Bunco Girls". She was an amazing hostess and enjoyed nothing more than sharing a delicious meal with those that she loved.
Michelle's courageous fight taught us all so much about how to live life. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a future date which will be announced by the family.
The Friel family is especially grateful to Michelle's work family at Nathan Hale Ray High School for their continued support and incredible generosity. They could never have made it through this journey without them.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Michelle Friel to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, 15 North Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475. www.ctcancerfoundation.org
Published in The Day on Oct. 5, 2019