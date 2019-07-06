Home

Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
Michelle Lavigne Obituary
Salem - Michelle Lavigne, 52, passed away July 3, 2019.

She will be remembered by her family and friends as a warm, loving, compassionate person always willing to extend a helping hand. A Beautiful Soul.

She loved music and rocked many, many Melissa Etheridge concerts.

She is a former employee of Faria in Montville and Electric Boat Company in Groton.

She is survived by her spouse Marcia Vlaun; father Armon Lavigne; Aunt Wendy Gilchrest; brother Henry Lavigne; niece Ellie Harding; Louis 'Butch' Blaco; and many cousins from coast to coast. She was predeceased by her Mother Lois Lavigne.

We will celebrate her life from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Woyasz Funeral & Son Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the or the Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in The Day on July 6, 2019
