Salem - Michelle Lavigne, 52, passed away July 3, 2019.
She will be remembered by her family and friends as a warm, loving, compassionate person always willing to extend a helping hand. A Beautiful Soul.
She loved music and rocked many, many Melissa Etheridge concerts.
She is a former employee of Faria in Montville and Electric Boat Company in Groton.
She is survived by her spouse Marcia Vlaun; father Armon Lavigne; Aunt Wendy Gilchrest; brother Henry Lavigne; niece Ellie Harding; Louis 'Butch' Blaco; and many cousins from coast to coast. She was predeceased by her Mother Lois Lavigne.
We will celebrate her life from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Woyasz Funeral & Son Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the or the Connecticut Humane Society.
Published in The Day on July 6, 2019