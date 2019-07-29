Home

Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Stonington, CT
Michelle M. Goulart

Michelle M. Goulart Obituary

Stonington - Michelle M. Goulart, 49, of Stonington, died Friday, July 26, 2019, after a 10-year, courageous battle with breast cancer with her family by her side.

She was born in Westerly, R.I., and was the daughter of Roger and Maria (Quaresma) Goulart of Pawcatuck.
A kind and caring person, Michelle always did more for others that she did for herself. She found comfort being by the ocean and will be remembered for always having a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she leaves her three children, Kyle Goulart of Pawcatuck, Amanda Mumford of Westerly, R.I., and Christian Magalis of Pawcatuck; her life partner and caregiver during her illness, Danny Harrington of Stonington; her three brothers, Tony Goulart of Mystic, Helder Goulart of Westerly, R.I., and Fernando Goulart of Norwich; three nephews, two nieces and too many cousins to count, whom she loved immensely.

The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, July 31, from 6 to 8 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home Route 1 in Mystic. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Her burial will be held privately.
Published in The Day on July 29, 2019
