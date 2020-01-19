Home

Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Mildred A. "Millie" Roy

Mildred A. "Millie" Roy Obituary
Mystic - Mildred "Millie" A. Roy, 97, beloved wife of the late Albert E. Roy, formerly of Noank, died Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020. Born and raised in the Greenville section of Norwich, she was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy. One of seven siblings and the last of her generation, Millie was proud of her Irish O'Connell family heritage.

She leaves two sons, John Roy of Noank and his wife Heather Fried and James Roy of Groton and his wife Maggie Jones; as well as five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass and Burial is being planned for later in the week and will be announced in The Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020
