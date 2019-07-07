|
Groton - Mildred E. Foy of Groton passed away Friday evening, July 5, 2019, at the Groton Regency.
Mildred was born in East Providence, R.I., the daughter of Joseph and Eva Harding Florentine and widow of Russell F. Foy, who passed away June 4, 2009.
Mildred served in the U. S. Army during World War II and worked as a dosemitery technician at Electric Boat Company retiring in 1985.
All services are private. Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on July 7, 2019