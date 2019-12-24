|
|
East Lyme - Mildred Irene Martel, 94, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in Waterford.
Millie was born in Norfolk ,Va. in 1925, to Ira William Shallcross of Providence, R.I., and Penelope Elizabeth (Eshon) Shallcross of Edenton, N.C. They later moved to the New London area. Millie and her family lived in and around the New London/Waterford/Niantic area through her childhood and early adult life.
Growing up in a family of seven children, during the depression, came with its challenges. From that experience, Millie always made sure her kitchen was well stocked, her meals were always more than anyone could eat, and she was always happy to cook for anyone, anytime. Millie worked most of her life, as a waitress and retail clerk, and managed the household through her husband's many career moves to New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. During their time in North Carolina, Millie took up golf and filled a few shelves with trophies and plaques, while a member of Hilma Country Club.
Her family was her life. Though she lived far from her mother, brothers and sisters, she remained close and often traveled to spend time with them, care for them when they were ill, and help her nieces and nephews, when needed.
Once retired, Millie and Lou shared time between Connecticut and Florida. Shortly after Lou retired, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, the same disease that ultimately claimed Millie's life. She cared for Lou long after he was bed ridden, taking a considerable toll on her.
A note of thanks to the great staff of Bayview Health Care in Waterford for their kindness, friendship and care throughout the progression of Millie's illness over her 4 ½ years in residence. And a very special thank you to her niece, Kathy Silvia, for her selfless love, kindness, care and generosity over many years from long before Millie became ill to her very last breath. Millie was preceded in death by her first husband, Gaetano "Tom" Joseph Gullo; and her second husband, Louis S. Martel Jr; her daughter Patricia Ann Gullo (Tillery), Guy Joseph Gullo Jr,; her six brothers and sisters and their spouses; several nieces and nephews, and many friends. She is survived by her son, Louis S Martel III, his wife Alisa Bonasoni Martel; her grandchildren, Catherine Margaret Martel, John Albert Martel, Tom Tillery, James Tillery, Marc Tillery, Jason Tuggle (Gullo), Kyle Gullo; nieces and nephews.
There will be visitation with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, immediately followed by a prayer service at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. There will be a private burial at East Lyme Cemetery beside her husband, Lou and son, Guy. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Dec. 24, 2019