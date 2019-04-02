IN MEMORIAM Mildred "Millie" Lillian Reed Mildred Lillian Zivanovich Reed, our beloved mother and friend, crossed the threshold into the spiritual world on April 2, 2017. "Millie" was one of a kind. The opposite of a "shrinking violet," she was a strong, forthright, intelligent and uncompromising woman who expressed her mind, her heart and her will with uncommon forthrightness. She is dearly missed by her four children. Millie grew up in Gary, Indiana, to Serbian immigrants, and was happy to get out of it. Darwin Miles Reed, a young Navy dentist, was her path. Dar preceded her in death by 5 years. Though they had divorced, they became devoted friends and loyal companions. Mom was a "whiz" in the kitchen. She always dressed with style and consciousness. She loved her children and she loved her friends. She was a longtime volunteer for Child and Family Services of Connecticut and a member of the Groton Congregational Church. She was the best Cub Scout Den Mother one might imagine. She played and loved bridge and was a consummate hostess. "I coulda been a stah," she sometimes said, and she was right. While Mom's last few years were spent in a gradual decline, her inimitable personality rarely failed to rear its unforgettable face. We will always love her and love that she was our Mom. Remembered with love by family and friends Published in The Day on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary