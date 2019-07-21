Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Beckwith Ln
Old Lyme, CT 06371
(860) 443-8355
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:30 PM
First Congregational Church of Old Lyme
2 Ferry Rd.
Old Lyme, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Miles Stray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miles R. Stray


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miles R. Stray Obituary
Old Lyme - Miles R. Stray, 87, of Old Lyme, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Stray was born Jan. 20, 1932, in Waterbury to Miles I. and Mildred Stray. He was the beloved husband of Carolee Stray who survives him.

Miles was an avid fisherman who passed on his love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren, who spent many happy hours boating with Grampy and Grammy.

He and Carolee enjoyed exploring and vacationing in the Elizabeth Islands and Martha's Vineyard as well as taking cruises to Alaska, the Panama Canal and Tahiti after retiring.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all of Mile's aides who made it possible for us to keep him at home and who ultimately became his friends.

Besides his wife, Miles is survived by his son, Mark (Lori) of Oakdale; and daughter, Wendy (Gerry) of Williston, Vt.; his sister-in-law Linda Stray of Westbrook; niece Sarah Stray of Exeter, N.H.; and 4 grandchildren who adored their "Grampy"; Mathew, Nicholas, Julianne, and Kaitlin. He is predeceased by his brother, David D. Stray.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Rd., Old Lyme.
Published in The Day on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now