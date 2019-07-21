Old Lyme - Miles R. Stray, 87, of Old Lyme, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center.



Mr. Stray was born Jan. 20, 1932, in Waterbury to Miles I. and Mildred Stray. He was the beloved husband of Carolee Stray who survives him.



Miles was an avid fisherman who passed on his love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren, who spent many happy hours boating with Grampy and Grammy.



He and Carolee enjoyed exploring and vacationing in the Elizabeth Islands and Martha's Vineyard as well as taking cruises to Alaska, the Panama Canal and Tahiti after retiring.



The family would like to say a special thank you to all of Mile's aides who made it possible for us to keep him at home and who ultimately became his friends.



Besides his wife, Miles is survived by his son, Mark (Lori) of Oakdale; and daughter, Wendy (Gerry) of Williston, Vt.; his sister-in-law Linda Stray of Westbrook; niece Sarah Stray of Exeter, N.H.; and 4 grandchildren who adored their "Grampy"; Mathew, Nicholas, Julianne, and Kaitlin. He is predeceased by his brother, David D. Stray.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Rd., Old Lyme. Published in The Day on July 21, 2019