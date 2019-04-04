|
|
|
Quaker Hill - Millicent L. McKinney, 101, of Quaker Hill, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at Yale New Haven/ Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. She was born in Nansemond County, Virginia; the daughter of the late Kelley and Irene Herndon. A Celebration of her life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday April 8, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, 130 Broad Street, New London . Visiting hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Union Cemetery, Quaker Hill. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More