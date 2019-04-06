Quaker Hill - Millicent L. McKinney, 101, of Quaker Hill, passed away peacefully Friday morning, March 29, 2019, at Yale New Haven/Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. She was born May 14, 1917, in Nansemond County, Va. and raised in Rocky Mount, N.C. She is the daughter of the late Kelley and Irene Herndon. Millicent lived and worked in New London since 1955, first as a telephone operator and later as a supervisor at the Southern New England Telephone Co. (SNET). She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold F. McKinney and is survived by her daughters, Maxine Hunter and Gayle McKinney-Griffith. Other surviving members of her family are her Grandchildren, Victoria (Vicki) Hale, Kevin and Todd Hunter, Khadija and Donald Griffith II.



A Celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday April 8th at the United Methodist Church, 130 Broad Street, New London. Visiting hours are from 5:30 until the time of service at the church. Interment will follow at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in Union Cemetery, Quaker Hill.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London. www.lestergeefh.com. Published in The Day on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary