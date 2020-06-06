North Stonington - Mitchell Ray Smith, "Mitchy Mouse", as he was lovingly referred to by his family, was born Sept. 9, 1962, in Bangor, Maine. He passed away June 3, 2020.
He was a resident of North Stonington where he resided in a loving home with his best friend Louie and dear friends and caretakers Nancy and Mark. He enjoyed spending his summers at their lake cabin and listening to their son Billy playing guitar. Our family is exceedingly grateful for the care, comfort and love they provided him during those many years.
Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents, Marie M. and Oland E. Smith; his sister Linda Smith; and brother-in-law Bob Johnson. He is survived by his sisters, Donna M. Clark and husband Jim, Susan E. Johnson, Hazel R. Servold and husband Pete; his brothers, Oland E. Smith Jr., Michael W. Smith and wife Alicia, Stewart A. Smith and wife Suzanne, Charlie A. Smith and wife Robin.
Mitchell loved his music, any genre would do although he did have his favorites. He liked clapping along to counting numbers and liked to see how high he could take you. Telling us we could not sing and telling us "you lie" were some of his favorite sayings. He loved riding in cars and hated it when they came to an end. He loved when you would whisper in his ear "what's your girlfriends name Mitchy Mouse" and was always up for a rousing round of Pop goes the Weasel. We will miss his beautiful smile and his sunny disposition as he always made you feel better just being in his presence.
Due to the Covid-19 virus and its restrictions a private service will be held for family and friends at St. Mary's in Baltic.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Special Olympics.
Published in The Day on Jun. 6, 2020.