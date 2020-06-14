Mystic - Monica Ann Chapman, 67, of Mystic, peacefully passed Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born May 4, 1953, in Kingston, Pa., the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Schlosser.
Monica was a Registered Nurse (RN) for Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, and a correctional head nurse for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections, where she retired after 20 years of service in 2014.
She was married to her beloved George J. Chapman Jr. Aug. 10, 1974, in Groton, where they spent many delightful years before his passing in 2013.
Monica is survived by her son Ryan Chapman, of Mystic; her brother Marty Schlosser and his wife, Connie, of Kennewick, Wash.; as well as nephews, Aaron and Jeff and their children, Ren, Emily and Kayla, of Washington.
Monica spent her time traveling with George and "glamping" at the campground with many friends. She had a love for her dogs and leaves behind her companion, Rocky.
Monica and George were Ryan's biggest supporters of his music and audio company. She had many close friends, and would light up every room she entered with her wit and sense of humor.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery. A celebration of Monica's life will be held on a date to be announced in a future edition of The Day.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.