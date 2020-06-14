Dear Ryan and Marty,

I am deeply saddened to hear of Monicas passing. Monica and I were friends since time began in my memory. I spent many, many hours at the house on Pennsylvania Ave that continued on when Monica and George bought their own house. They were the first friends to meet my future husband and Monica was my maid of honor when we married. I have so many great memories of amazing Polish dishes, making candles out of crayons, just hanging out together were her and George. I could go on and on. Im sure Martys memories are not as fond as mine since he teased me relentlessly. Mon and George will forever be in my heart. My deepest sympathy to you, Ryan. I know she loved you more than life itself.

Alane Vross Kennedy

Friend