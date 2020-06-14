Monica Ann Chapman
1953 - 2020
Mystic - Monica Ann Chapman, 67, of Mystic, peacefully passed Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born May 4, 1953, in Kingston, Pa., the daughter of Joseph and Margaret Schlosser.

Monica was a Registered Nurse (RN) for Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, and a correctional head nurse for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections, where she retired after 20 years of service in 2014.

She was married to her beloved George J. Chapman Jr. Aug. 10, 1974, in Groton, where they spent many delightful years before his passing in 2013.

Monica is survived by her son Ryan Chapman, of Mystic; her brother Marty Schlosser and his wife, Connie, of Kennewick, Wash.; as well as nephews, Aaron and Jeff and their children, Ren, Emily and Kayla, of Washington.

Monica spent her time traveling with George and "glamping" at the campground with many friends. She had a love for her dogs and leaves behind her companion, Rocky.

Monica and George were Ryan's biggest supporters of his music and audio company. She had many close friends, and would light up every room she entered with her wit and sense of humor.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery. A celebration of Monica's life will be held on a date to be announced in a future edition of The Day.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.

Published in The Day on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Ryan so sorry for the loss of your mom and best friend our deepest sympathy!
Barbara Dodge
Friend
June 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
MURIEL JACKSON
June 13, 2020
Ryan and family, I was so saddened to hear of Monicas passing. I always enjoyed her sense of humor! We had some fun times at work together and she always made sure we had some good appetizers to get us thru the shift! May your fond memories of her get you thru this most difficult time. May she rest in peace.
Susan Loiler
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss, do not know how you feel or what to say. If I can assist you in any way I am always available.
Drew Whitford
Friend
June 13, 2020
I am so sorry to see your mother has passed away. I really enjoyed her company. She was a lot of fun.
Gail Curland
Acquaintance
June 13, 2020
Ryan,
Taylor and I are so sorry for your loss of such a fantastic women. I will miss chatting with her at the house may she rest in piece and be reunited with your Father
Ian
Friend
June 13, 2020
Ryan ,I'm so sorry to hear about your mother My condolences to you and your family
Connie patten
Friend
June 13, 2020
Ryan,
Im so sorry to hear of your mothers passing! I have great memories of times spent with your mother and father.
Gary Park
Friend
June 13, 2020
She was an amazing woman to work with, always a good shift, when she was your nursing staff. You left us way to early, R.I.P. you are finally home.
John Canapinno
Coworker
June 13, 2020
Ryan, Marty and Family, my sincere sympathy and prayers at this difficult time.
Monicas friendship with me started when she came to work at Pequot in 1980.
Bob of course had know her all his life. She truly was a great friend and we had many fun and well as sad times over the years. She will be remembered with smiles and giggles and tears. Hugs and prayers, Amy and Bob Bjork
Amy Bjork
Friend
June 13, 2020
A nice and witty lady,rest in peace
Keith Patten
Friend
June 13, 2020
Dear cousin Ryan
Your mom was a great person
She had a great sense of humor and knew comforting words when they were needed.
So very sorry for your loss.
Noreen Farrington
Noreen Farrington
Family
June 13, 2020
RIP my camper friend. We had fun and a lot of laughs! You surely will be missed!
Sandy Cobb
Friend
June 12, 2020
Monica & George , the cute couple in Yearbook ! and my friends also ...They both will be missed but together again ! Ed Small & Martha . Condolences , Ryan & Family.
Edward Small
Friend
June 12, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the family and friends. Surely she will be missed by many. Prayers of peace and strength.
Dwayne Spurley
Coworker
June 12, 2020
Dear Ryan and Marty,
I am deeply saddened to hear of Monicas passing. Monica and I were friends since time began in my memory. I spent many, many hours at the house on Pennsylvania Ave that continued on when Monica and George bought their own house. They were the first friends to meet my future husband and Monica was my maid of honor when we married. I have so many great memories of amazing Polish dishes, making candles out of crayons, just hanging out together were her and George. I could go on and on. Im sure Martys memories are not as fond as mine since he teased me relentlessly. Mon and George will forever be in my heart. My deepest sympathy to you, Ryan. I know she loved you more than life itself.
Alane Vross Kennedy
Friend
