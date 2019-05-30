Home

Monica Isadora Lambert


New London - Monica Isadora Lambert, 72, passed away Saturday May 18, 2019, at Harbor Village in New London. She was born January 1, 1948, in Trinidad & Tobago to a large family with 11 other children and many close cousins. Monica grew up in Diamond Village, Trinidad & Tobago. Monica emigrated to the U.S. in 1967 and became a naturalized citizen of the U.S. in the early 1980s. Monica was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Among the companies she worked for over the years, Foxwoods was near and dear to her heart, having worked there for over 20 years, retiring in 2017. Monica was an energetic and passionate soul who loved music, live concerts, her stories, reading romance novels and spending time laughing with good friends & family.

Monica was preceded in death by her parents, several siblings & her granddaughter Angelic Miller-Gottberg. Monica is survived by her sons. Akashambatwa, Elens III, and Edward Miller; daughter-in-law, Melissa Miller; grandchildren, Robert, Jordan, Mikayla, Zachary, Lija, & Quinten; great-grandchildren, Raiden, Evangeline, and Daniel-Lee.

A Funeral Mass will be held in our mother's honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Our Lady of Lakes Church, 752 Norwich Salem Turnpike, Oakdale, followed by a Celebration of life at the Church's hall.

Please visit www.churchandallenfuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence.
Published in The Day on May 30, 2019
