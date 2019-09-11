|
|
Montville - Monroe Orrin Morris IV, 69, of Park Ave. Ext., passed away Sept. 8, 2019, at Pendleton in Mystic.
He was born Oct. 5, 1949, in Manchester, the son of the late Monroe Orrin Morris III and Edyth (Warnock) Morris.
He married Susan Eccleston Dec. 4, 1976, in Norwich. She survives him.
Monroe was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in submarine service. While in the Navy, he earned many awards and commendations. He was a graduate of Three Rivers, where he received his degree in Electrical Technology. He had worked at the former Vitro Corp as a specialist and as a slot technician at the Mohegan Sun. He was very active in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout, as well as earning multiple awards in scouting. He volunteered as a scout leader for many years. He was an avid coin and stamp collector.
In addition to his loving wife Susan, he is survived by his sons, Monroe Orrin Morris V of Uncasville, Christopher Patrick Ballestrini and his husband Glen of Melbourne, Fla; daughter Hope Kidd and husband Charles of Glen Burnie, Md.; brother Michael David Morris of Bruce, Wis.; sisters, Wendy St. Aubin and husband Vern, and Denise Morris of Bruce, Wis.; and by his grandchildren, Charles and Lillian Kidde of Glen Burnie, Md.
A Celebration of Monroe's Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Route 32, Montville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for Monroe's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Monroe's memory may be made to the Madonna Place, 240 Main St. Norwich CT 06360.
The Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 11, 2019