New London - MSG. (Ret.) Donald Raymond "Bo" Bowman, 83, of New London entered eternal life Oct. 22, 2019, at home in the comfort of his loving family. He was born May 27, 1936, in Chicago, Ill. is, the son of the late John and Georgia (Hodge) Bowman.
He graduated from Knox High School in Knox, Indiana and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He later served in the Connecticut National Guard stationed in Stratford. Mr. Bowman was an employee of the civil service working as a work leader at U.T.E.S. (Stone's Ranch East Lyme). His last military assignment was with the 242 Engineer Battalion. His total military service, span from 1954 to1988, at the rank of Master Sergeant, retiring due to illness.
He was united in marriage, to the former JoAnn Donatello Dec. 7, 1973, Mrs. Bowman survives him. He is survived by three children, Beverly and husband Christopher Zell of Middletown, Christopher Danchunk of New London, and Cynthia Gadbois of Waterford; four grandchildren, Sophia and George Zell, Gianna and Alexander Gadbois; a sister Johnnie Small; a brother and sister in-law James Donatello of East Lyme and Maryann Donatello of Waterford; and his best friends, Ken and Carol McKenna of New london.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a humanistic service at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment in, St. Mary's Cemetery, New London, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to , Chapter 21, Noonan-Cecchini, PO Box 1006, New London, CT 06320 or Vitas Hospice, 628 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033.
Published in The Day on Oct. 26, 2019