Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for MSG. Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MSG. Donald Raymond "Bo" (Ret.) Bowman


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MSG. Donald Raymond "Bo" (Ret.) Bowman Obituary
New London - MSG. (Ret.) Donald Raymond "Bo" Bowman, 83, of New London entered eternal life Oct. 22, 2019, at home in the comfort of his loving family. He was born May 27, 1936, in Chicago, Ill. is, the son of the late John and Georgia (Hodge) Bowman.

He graduated from Knox High School in Knox, Indiana and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He later served in the Connecticut National Guard stationed in Stratford. Mr. Bowman was an employee of the civil service working as a work leader at U.T.E.S. (Stone's Ranch East Lyme). His last military assignment was with the 242 Engineer Battalion. His total military service, span from 1954 to1988, at the rank of Master Sergeant, retiring due to illness.

He was united in marriage, to the former JoAnn Donatello Dec. 7, 1973, Mrs. Bowman survives him. He is survived by three children, Beverly and husband Christopher Zell of Middletown, Christopher Danchunk of New London, and Cynthia Gadbois of Waterford; four grandchildren, Sophia and George Zell, Gianna and Alexander Gadbois; a sister Johnnie Small; a brother and sister in-law James Donatello of East Lyme and Maryann Donatello of Waterford; and his best friends, Ken and Carol McKenna of New london.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a humanistic service at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment in, St. Mary's Cemetery, New London, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to , Chapter 21, Noonan-Cecchini, PO Box 1006, New London, CT 06320 or Vitas Hospice, 628 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033.
Published in The Day on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MSG.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now