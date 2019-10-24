Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for MSgt. Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MSgt. Donald Raymond "Bo" (Ret.) Bowman


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
MSgt. Donald Raymond "Bo" (Ret.) Bowman Obituary
New London - MSgt. (Ret.) Donald Raymond "Bo" Bowman, 83, of New London entered eternal life Oct. 22, 2019, at home in the comfort of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of JoAnn (Donatello) Bowman.

He served in the U.S. Army and later in Connecticut National Guard from 1954 retiring in 1988 at the rank of Master Sergeant.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a humanistic service at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London, with military honors.

A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MSgt.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.