Muriel Beatrice (Roy) Aldrich
1927 - 2020
New London - Muriel Beatrice Roy Aldrich, 93 years young, died Aug. 21, 2020. She was born Jan. 24, 1927, in Amesbury, Mass., the only child of Gladys (Street) Roy and Philias Roy. She grew up in New London, and was a 1945 graduate of the Williams Memorial Institute. Muriel married the love of her life, Lewis L. Aldrich, March 22, 1970.

Although never having children of her own, she had several Chihuahua dogs that were her "fur babies." Muriel enjoyed buying, selling and restoring antiques with her longtime friend, Suzette Luther, of Westerly.

Muriel is predeceased by her husband; as well as her favorite uncle, William T. Street Sr. and his wife Pat; and cousins, Patricia Gula and John Street. She is survived by Billy's large family: Betty Anne Foye, Bill Jr., Edmund, Bobby, Mike, Jim and Deb Esposito.

The family wishes to acknowledge Theresa Dick, RN from the VNA, who took care of Muriel and kept her in her own home for more than a decade; as well as the wonderful staff of Beechwood Rehab in New London, where she resided for the last few years. Everyone's care and kindness was "just duckie," according to Muriel.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery in Mystic. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or a condolence with the family.

Published in The Day on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
