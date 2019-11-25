|
Gales Ferry - Muriel Obey,76, of Gales Ferry died Friday Nov. 22, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born Sept. 26, 1943, in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada to Edward Evans and Bridget Powers Evans. Muriel married Robert H. Obey, who survives her.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition.
Published in The Day on Nov. 25, 2019