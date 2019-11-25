Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Muriel Obey


1943 - 2019
Muriel Obey Obituary
Gales Ferry - Muriel Obey,76, of Gales Ferry died Friday Nov. 22, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born Sept. 26, 1943, in St. John's Newfoundland, Canada to Edward Evans and Bridget Powers Evans. Muriel married Robert H. Obey, who survives her.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in an upcoming edition.

Please visit www.byles.com for further information.
Published in The Day on Nov. 25, 2019
