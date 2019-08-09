|
North Stonington - Muriel "Bib" Standish West Owler, 90, of North Stonington passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Westerly Hospital. She is predeceased by her two husbands, Robert L. West and Donald J. Owler.
A Memorial Service will be held tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at the North Stonington Congregational Church, 89 Main Street, in North Stonington. Burial will follow immediately in Old Plains Cemetery. A reception at church will follow the burial.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic, is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Aug. 9, 2019