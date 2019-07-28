|
Uncasville - Murray Steven Hill, 68, of Uncasville, passed away July 13, 2019, at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich. He was born Aug. 17, 1950, in New London to the late Francis and Audrey (Smith) Hill. He married his wife Dale D. Hill May 12, 1973. She predeceased him.
He is survived by a daughter Melissa Cooley and her husband Christopher of Griswold; granddaughters, Sierra, Mackenzie and Madison Cooley; and sisters, Rhonda Radley of Oakdale, and Karen O'Brien and Sherri Keene of Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother Barry Hill.
Services were already held and burial was at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019