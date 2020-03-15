|
Norwich - Myles Joseph Laffey, 81, died peacefully with his loving wife by his side Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. Nov. 16, 1938, to the late Miles J. and Mary (Caslin) Laffey.
Myles grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956, and Duquesne University in 1960, where he was a member of the R.O.T.C. After graduating from Duquesne, Myles joined the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis as a meteorologist. In 1968, he earned his law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.
Being a kind-hearted man with a willingness to help others, Myles specialized in estate and probate law. As a well-respected attorney, he partnered in several law firms throughout his career in Southeastern Connecticut and was active in the New London County and Connecticut Bar Associations, as well as a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC). He was an avid UConn basketball fan, but retained his allegiance to Pittsburgh professional sports teams, despite his years in New England. One of his proudest accomplishments was his 38 years of sobriety with the help of AA. Following his retirement, he sponsored many professionals with their alcohol and substance abuse issues. Myles had a deep love for his family; he was a loving and devoted husband and best friend to Nancy Budds, whom he married Dec. 30, 1989, a caring father, doting grandad, loyal brother and uncle who will be greatly missed.
Myles is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Nancy Budds of Norwich; his sons, Michael Laffey of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. and Colin Laffey and wife Alexis of Bozrah; grandchildren, Killian Laffey of Norwich and Hunter Laffey of Bozrah; great-grandsons, Cayden and Nathan Brozyna of Norwich; his sister Adele Laffey and husband Jim Latiano of Malvern, Pa.; and brothers, Thomas Laffey and wife Joan of Allentown, Pa. and Gerard Laffey of Manassas, Va.; as well several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former spouse, Elizabeth Laffey Walsh; and his daughter-in-law, Cindy Campbell Laffey.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday April 17, 2020, at Belmont Funeral Home LLC, 144 South Main Street, Colchester. Funeral services are to be held April 18, 2020, and are incomplete at this time. Myles was a supporter of The Salvation Army and the ; donations made in his memory would be appreciated. Belmont Funeral Home LLC has been entrusted with these arrangements. Please visit www.belmontfh.com for updated service information and to leave condolences.
The family would like to express our gratitude to the dedicated staff at Crescent Point at Niantic for the excellent care and compassion given to Myles while in your care.
Published in The Day on Mar. 15, 2020