Lisbon - Myra De Costa, 86, of Lisbon passed away Jan. 4, 2020. She was born May 21, 1933, in Niantic, to the late Monroe and Christine Blake.
Myra passed at home surrounded by her husband, Ronald De Costa; daughters, Toni Violette and Rhonda Brown; son-in-law Jim Violette; granddaughter Jaclyn Morano; and nieces, Angela and Lisa Moreira and Deb Moignard. Myra is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Thanks to Beacon Hospice for their loving care. Special thanks to Darelen, R.N., we could not have gone through this without her.
The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, has been entrusted with the private arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 8, 2020