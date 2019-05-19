Resources More Obituaries for Myron Van Ness Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Myron Willis Van Ness Jr.

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Waterford - Myron Willis Van Ness, Jr., born Jan. 14, 1928, known as Will, Van, or Myron, and lifetime Waterford resident and conservationist died Thursday, April 11, 2019. His bird calls and animal whispering are silenced forever. The deer bow their heads quietly in the woods and the fish slowly wave through the shallows.



After returning from World War II, Dad was active in Waterford as a Boy Scout Leader, Goshen Fire volunteer firefighter, Bay View Lodge #120 Mason and Waterford Police Department Supernumerary Officer.



In 1962, Dad was appointed as one of Connecticut's first Marine District Conservation Officers. Throughout his 27-year career, Dad taught many people about the laws of hunting, fishing and crustacean management. We heard tales of their exploits as the Officers sat in our kitchen debriefing over coffee and paperwork.



Dad saved many animals, most memorably, a doe that was hit by a car and had a broken leg. After leg casting by a vet friend, Dad took her to Harkness to heal. His only interactions were to bring her food and water. After her release, she remained in the area, and Dad could identify her by her limp. The following year, she came through the woods at our home with a young fawn tagging along. That was the end of Dad's deer hunting.



After retirement, fishing, skiing and banjo playing were Dad's loves. During ski season, he spent many weeks as a Bromley Mountain Patroller. The rest of his winter was spent ensuring his boat was seaworthy and awaiting the siren call of the fish.



Dad's musical skill and love of his Dixieland banjo playing was well known throughout the region. Besides his regular bandmates, he was invited to sit in with many local bands. While at Crescent Point, he enjoyed accompanying the musicians that played there.



Dad is predeceased by our Mom, Nancy. He is survived by five children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. June 22, 2019, at the George White residence, 22 New Shore Rd., Waterford.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. June 22, 2019, at the George White residence, 22 New Shore Rd., Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Conservation Officers Museum at Connecticut Conservation Officers Association, Inc., (CCOA) PO Box 531, Marlborough, CT. 06447. Please put "Museum" in the memo line or to the Friends of Harkness, PO Box 10, Waterford, CT. 06385