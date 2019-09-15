|
New London - Myrtis K. "Lee" Clapp, 93, a longtime resident of New London, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Bayview Health Care in Waterford. Lee was born April 10, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Raymond K. Clapp and Lora (Buck) Clapp; and sister to her late brother Richard Clapp. She leaves behind a cousin Jeff, and his wife Bobbie, Clapp.
She was a graduate of Syracuse University and Case Western Reserve where she studied library science. During her lifetime, she served as a librarian in Bennington, Vt., and several towns in Connecticut, including Newington, West Hartford, and New London. She retired at age 84.
Throughout her life, Lee always had a pet by her side or on her lap. She graciously took in several rescue cats and dogs, and they were her family. Shiloh, her schnauzer and Samantha, her black, green-eyed cat, were wonderful companions during Lee's retirement years, and she lovingly cared for them.
Lee will be remembered especially by her friends at Crescent Point, former co-workers, and friends Madeleine and John Makiaris who watched over her in her retirement years.
In keeping with Lee's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A private memorial service will take place at a later date at the Clapp family plot in Westhampton, Mass.
Those wishing to make donations in her memory may want to consider Friends of Feral Felines, P.O. Box 791, East Lyme, CT 06333 or the Public Library of New London, 63 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Sept. 15, 2019