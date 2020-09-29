1/1
Myrtle (Burgess) Poyerd
1933 - 2020
Groton - Myrtle Poyerd (Burgess), 87, of Groton passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at MidState Medical Center in Meriden after a valiant battle with COVID-19. She was indeed a true warrior throughout the entire ordeal.

Myrtle was born Jan. 22, 1933, in Proctor, Vt., the daughter of Bruna Burgess (Navari) and Roy Henry Burgess. She was predeceased by husband Earl G. Poyerd in 2005. Myrtle is survived by brothers, Howard Burgess and wife Nancy, Harold Burgess and wife Joan; sister-in-law Noreen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of Rutland, Vt. Myrtle will also be sadly missed by friends in the Mystic Mobile Home Park where she lived for many years as well as her many friends in the AHEPA apartments in Groton, where she lived for the past six years.

Myrtle proudly worked for most of her career as a Policy Administrator for Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford before her retirement.

Myrtle was a strong, quiet, fiercely independent woman who loved animals and taking long walks downtown in both Mystic and Groton, until Aug. 15, when she took an unfortunate tumble on her way home from one of her trips. Then just two days before her discharge from the Rehabilitation Center, Myrtle contracted the COVID–19 virus. She was transferred to MidState Medical Center where she and the intensely dedicated team of doctors, nurses, specialists, and support staff began the battle against this ferocious disease. Yet despite the herculean efforts of all, 14 days later Myrtle passed away peacefully in her sleep. The care, compassion and support Myrtle received during her stay at MidState is greatly appreciated.

Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery will be private. The Dinoto Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Day on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
