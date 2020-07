Or Copy this URL to Share

Groton - Naldi Ann Wilson, 87, of Groton died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



Due to COVID-19, all funeral services will be private for the family.



A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



